2 killed as car crashes into road divider in Punjab's Phagwara

Two people were killed while one sustained injuries after their car hit a road divider here, said police on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday night near Mehtan village and the three were going from Mohali to Jalandhar, they said.

According to police, the driver lost control over the vehicle while evading stray cattle on the road.

The deceased were identified as Arsh (25) and Shivani (25), said police. Arsh is the son of a journalist.

