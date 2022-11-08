Left Menu

Zee Media Corporation Q2 net loss at Rs 12.08 crore

Formerly known as Zee News Ltd, ZMCL is a part of media baron Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group and operates one of the largest news networks with 14 news channels in ten different languages.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 18:23 IST
Zee Media Corporation Q2 net loss at Rs 12.08 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) on Tuesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss at Rs 12.08 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 102.67 crore during the July-September quarter of FY22, ZMCL said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 5.51 per cent to Rs 194.77 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 206.14 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total expenses rose 17.7 per cent at Rs 204.23 crore in the September quarter.

ZMCL is one of the leading news networks of India. Formerly known as Zee News Ltd, ZMCL is a part of media baron Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group and operates one of the largest news networks with 14 news channels in ten different languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022