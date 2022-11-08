Left Menu

GMR Goa International Airport unveils its brand logo

Inspired by the sun, sand, palm trees, sea, sky, earth and fun which define Goa, the logo for New Goa Airport has incorporated each of these attributes, a media release by GGIAL said. The company has said all the attributes that symbolise the spirit of Goa are present in this corporate insignia.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 18:38 IST
GMR Goa International Airport Limited, an upcoming facility at Mopa in North Goa, on Tuesday unveiled its new brand Logo.

''We are very happy to announce the launch of our New Goa Airport Brand Identity Logo, as a part of creating a distinct marque amongst our valued customers,'' GGIAL CEO RV Sheshan said.

The company has crafted a logo that has a perfect amalgamation of the key elements of Goa, he said.

''It conveys our commitment to serving our customers with the best world-class airport experiences while remaining true to our longstanding reputation.'' As a prominent representation of the company, people, and brand, the new logo is playful, optimistic and smart. ''The new Goa airport is about relaxing and also moving, thus unfolding a new and smooth pace of life. The new Goa airport is about the hills, the water, the greenery and the Goan Spirit. All the colours that define state on the southwestern coast of India and the emotions that surround it find expression in the New Wave Logo,'' it added. The new airport would be developed in stages initially to service about 4.4 million passengers per anum and will be scaled up as per traffic growth demands. This Airport will be a full-service airport catering to domestic and international passengers besides freight services.

