Left Menu

Belgian airports to cancel flights on Wednesday due to national strike

Belgium's largest airport will cancel close to half of its flights on Wednesday while no flight will depart Ryanair's hub in Charleroi as trade unions protest against diminishing purchasing power. Brussels Zaventem airport, which saw around 2 million travellers in September, said it expected "serious service disruptions" due to the strike and that a large number of flights were cancelled or rescheduled to avoid long waiting times and delays.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:10 IST
Belgian airports to cancel flights on Wednesday due to national strike

Belgium's largest airport will cancel close to half of its flights on Wednesday while no flight will depart Ryanair's hub in Charleroi as trade unions protest against diminishing purchasing power.

Brussels Zaventem airport, which saw around 2 million travellers in September, said it expected "serious service disruptions" due to the strike and that a large number of flights were cancelled or rescheduled to avoid long waiting times and delays. South of Brussels, Belgium's second airport Charleroi has cancelled all of its flights, it said on its website.

Local transport networks nationwide will bring public travel to a near-halt on Wednesday as Belgian workers march in Brussels demanding to improve wages and working conditions. Annual inflation in Belgium hit 12.27% in October 2022, its highest since June 1975, as food and energy costs soared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022