Metropolis Healthcare Q2 PAT declines to Rs 40 cr

Its revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 300.3 crore during the period under review from Rs 302.6 crore a year ago. In a statement, Metropolis Healthcare said its wellness revenue during the quarter increased by 40 per cent year-on-year to Rs 33 crore. Specialised tests contributed 40 per cent to the non-Covid revenue during Q2, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 23:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Diagnostic service provider Metropolis Healthcare on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 40.5 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

