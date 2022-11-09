Left Menu

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

The dividend payment was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 09:10 IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter/MRF Tyres. Image Credit: ANI
Multinational tyre manufacturer MRF has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for its stakeholders for the financial year 2022-23. A dividend is a reward that listed companies often provide to their shareholders from a portion of their earnings.

The dividend payment was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held Tuesday. The company has fixed November 18, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend, it said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Finally, the interim dividend declared will be paid on or after December 2, 2022, the filing said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

