BEML Q2 profit rises 52.5 pc to Rs 16.26 cr

State-run BEML on Wednesday reported a 52.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 16.26 crore for the July-September quarter on lower expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 10.66 crore in the year-ago period, BEML said in a regulatory filing.

However, the consolidated total income of the company during the July-September period dropped to Rs 806.11 crore, from Rs 1,013.64 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated expenses of the company declined to Rs 789.84 crore in the period under review, from Rs 1,002.99 crore in the year-ago period.

BEML, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited, is a public sector undertaking headquartered in Bengaluru. It manufactures a variety of heavy equipment, such as that used for earth moving, transport and mining.

