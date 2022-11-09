Left Menu

Famous Bhojpuri actress Mona Lisa's stunning moves on 'Aaye hain Bihar Se' from Kulche Chole has got us all grooving

Popular Bhojpuri actress Mona Lisa recently shared a video on her Instagram handle where she was seen shaking a leg at the trending Bhangra track 'Punjabi Jachde' from the film 'Kulche Chole'. She pulled off some great moves on the Bihari lines of the track 'Aaye hain Bihar se', and we can't just take our eyes off her.

09-11-2022
New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/ATK): Popular Bhojpuri actress Mona Lisa recently shared a video on her Instagram handle where she was seen shaking a leg at the trending Bhangra track 'Punjabi Jachde' from the film 'Kulche Chole'. She pulled off some great moves on the Bihari lines of the track 'Aaye hain Bihar se', and we can't just take our eyes off her. Dressed up in a suit, and dancing beautifully to the groovy beats, she has made her fans go crazy. Not only is her dance stealing her fans hearts, but also her stunning looks and expressions are making her fans fall for her.

This song is from the upcoming Punjabi film 'Kulche Chole' which will see Jannat Zubair and Dilraj Grewal in lead roles. The film is all set to release on November 11, 2022, across the globe. This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

