U.S. Rethinks Drone Restrictions Amid National Security Concerns

The United States Commerce Department has announced the withdrawal of a proposed plan to impose restrictions on Chinese-made drones, a move initially considered to address national security concerns. This development comes after the Federal Communications Commission barred the importation of new drone models from Chinese manufacturers DJI and Autel.

The FCC had exempted some non-Chinese drones from such restrictions, focusing the effort primarily on addressing information and communication technology supply chain issues. The Commerce Department's recent proposal, withdrawn on Thursday, was submitted for review to the White House earlier this month.

Amid ongoing discussions with DJI and other stakeholders, the decision reflects broader diplomatic dynamics, with ties between Washington and Beijing under scrutiny ahead of planned high-level meetings. The Commerce Department continues to seek input on safeguarding the drone supply chain while balancing national security and trade relations.