Left Menu

Supreme Court to Consider Cisco's Alien Tort Statute Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court will review an appeal by Cisco Systems and the Trump administration to restrict a federal law alleging corporate liability for international human rights abuses. Cisco challenges a lawsuit that accuses it of aiding in China's surveillance of Falun Gong members through its technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 03:29 IST
Supreme Court to Consider Cisco's Alien Tort Statute Appeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from Cisco Systems, supported by the Trump administration, regarding the application of a federal law concerning corporate accountability for human rights violations abroad. The spotlight is on the Alien Tort Statute, a centuries-old law revived in the 1980s for international human rights cases.

Cisco is contesting a 2023 ruling related to a 2011 lawsuit accusing it of facilitating China's persecution of the Falun Gong movement through technology. Allegedly, the company designed the 'Golden Shield' internet surveillance system for the Chinese government, leading to the detention and torture of Falun Gong practitioners. Cisco denies these claims, asserting its technology sales comply with U.S. trade policies.

The case resurfaced following a ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which found plausible allegations against Cisco. As the Supreme Court deliberates, the case could redefine how the Alien Tort Statute applies to corporations accused of international human rights abuses.

TRENDING

1
Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Flare Between North and South Korea

Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Flare Between North and South Korea

 Global
2
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Move or Diplomatic Misstep?

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Move or Diplomatic Misstep?

 Global
3
Colombian Rebel Leader Urges Unity Against U.S. Influence

Colombian Rebel Leader Urges Unity Against U.S. Influence

 Colombia
4
Trump's Unintended Job Data Leak Sparks Policy Reevaluation

Trump's Unintended Job Data Leak Sparks Policy Reevaluation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026