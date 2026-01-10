Supreme Court to Consider Cisco's Alien Tort Statute Appeal

The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from Cisco Systems, supported by the Trump administration, regarding the application of a federal law concerning corporate accountability for human rights violations abroad. The spotlight is on the Alien Tort Statute, a centuries-old law revived in the 1980s for international human rights cases.

Cisco is contesting a 2023 ruling related to a 2011 lawsuit accusing it of facilitating China's persecution of the Falun Gong movement through technology. Allegedly, the company designed the 'Golden Shield' internet surveillance system for the Chinese government, leading to the detention and torture of Falun Gong practitioners. Cisco denies these claims, asserting its technology sales comply with U.S. trade policies.

The case resurfaced following a ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which found plausible allegations against Cisco. As the Supreme Court deliberates, the case could redefine how the Alien Tort Statute applies to corporations accused of international human rights abuses.