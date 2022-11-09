Left Menu

Centre asks states to remove encroachments from national highways

...field units may be adequately sensitised to prevent encroachments on national highways and launch periodical drives to remove all sorts of encroachments from NH land, it said.The ministry noted that encroachment of NH land whether of permanent nature or of a temporary nature is a matter of grave concern for traffic management and operations and future upgradation projects, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:28 IST
Centre asks states to remove encroachments from national highways
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has asked states to remove encroachments from national highways as it is a matter of grave concern for traffic management and operations and future upgradation projects. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a letter to states said the Control of National Highways (Land & Traffic) Act, 2002 has empowered the National Highway (NH) officers to take action against encroachments, but still there are a lot of encroachments on NH land.

''It has been brought to the notice of the ministry that national highways are being encroached upon by dhabas, vegetable sellers, etc. ''...field units may be adequately sensitised to prevent encroachments on national highways and launch periodical drives to remove all sorts of encroachments from NH land,'' it said.

''The ministry noted that encroachment of NH land whether of permanent nature or of a temporary nature is a matter of grave concern for traffic management and operations and future upgradation projects,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022