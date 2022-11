The Diamond Boutique by Roshni Deshmukh Jawalkar and Pratik Jawalkar launches in Pune

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/ATK): Pune witnessed a night of glitz and glamor at the launch party of The Diamond Boutique by Roshni Deshmukh Jawalkar and Pratik Jawalkar. The party took place at Asilo at The Westin Pune. Present during the launch were Neelam Seolekar, Latika Sakla, Rasika Wakalkar, Pooja Shah, Sheetal Biyani, Dilip Jawalkar, Smita Patwardhan, Preity Mody, Nikita Shetty and a lot more of the creme de la creme of Pune. Various lifestyle influencers of Pune attended the party wearing the diamond jewelry by The Diamond Boutique.

The event was followed by a 2 day launch at The Diamond Boutique in Aundh. The event witnessed great success with many prominent people visiting the boutique like Smt Vandana Chavan, Sayali Wanjale, Kunti Pawar, Devyani Pawar to name a few. The Diamond Boutique originally started in 2018 as a home grown brand, where Roshni's vision was to educate customers to buy the right diamond. After building a strong and happy client base, Roshni Deshmukh Jawalkar has now taken the brand to the next level by opening her store at Seasons Business Square in Aundh.

The brand aims at making luxury affordable and help make the right decisions to choose diamonds correctly and wisely. The Diamond Boutique focuses on making a piece customized as per clients liking and budget. Post completion of her BBA from MIT Pune, Roshni Deshmukh Jawalkar pursued her masters in Luxury Goods & Services Management from MIP Politecnico Di Milano, Milan, Italy. Roshni has also graduated in Rough and Polished Diamonds from International Gemological Institute (IGI), Mumbai.

Visit The Diamond Boutique to witness some bespoke custom made diamond jewelry that will be a piece you cherish forever. Roshni promises there is a diamond for everyone at The Diamond Boutique. Location: The Diamond Boutique, 505, 5th Floor, Seasons Business Square, Aundh

For bookings, please contact: +91 9922720009 Instagram: @thediamondboutiqueofficial

