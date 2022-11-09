CSB Bank join hands with Crisil * Private sector CSB Bank has joined hands with ratings firm Crisil to strengthen its connect with SMEs and to better evaluate the creditworthiness of its existing and potential customers.

The association entails a knowledge series, which the bank aims to conduct in a phased manner across India to increase its visibility among SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and various trade bodies, the bank said.

Through this activity, the bank aims to empower SMEs for financial inclusion and growth and help them enhance their creditworthiness.

''While access to formal credit is critical for SMEs to flourish, they need the right knowledge and expertise to propel their business and scale newer heights. Through our knowledge sessions, we aim to support and guide SMEs in their journey of growth and drive them towards achieving India's vision of USD 5 trillion economy,'' Shyam Mani, Head SME & NRI Banking at CSB Bank, said.

Currently, the bank offers credit to SMEs with a turnover of Rs 250 crore and below, and the focus sectors are textiles, healthcare, engineering, pharmaceuticals, construction, chemicals, food processing, electronics and electricals.

*** Indian consumers can check credit score on WhatsApp for free * Data analytics and decisioning company Experian India on Wednesday launched a service allowing Indian consumers to check their credit score on WhatsApp for free.

This is the first time any credit bureau in India is offering such a service, the company said.

Consumers can check their Experian credit report, track any irregularities, detect fraud immediately and rebuild their credit score, enabling them to gain control of their credit profile. With India having the largest numbers of WhatsApp users in the world -- 487.5 million users -- the WhatsApp messaging service is part-and-parcel of everyday life for Indian consumers, Experian said.

*** Aurionpro launches digital engagement platform for wholesale banking * Aurionpro Solutions Ltd on Wednesday launched AuroDigi, a digital banking solution designed for wholesale banking services.

AuroDigi is a digital banking engagement platform that delivers a unified experience to corporate customers ensuring reliability, security, and configurability, Aurionpro said in a statement.

It aims to provide a customer-centric approach to deliver a seamless experience for various personas, from SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) owners to CFOs (Chief Financial Officers) of large multinational companies or bank relationship managers to business heads, with a personalised experience, it said. AuroDigi allows banks to integrate with multiple processing systems without affecting its existing back-end ecosystem, Aurionpro Solutions president and global head (Banking) Shekhar Mullatti said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)