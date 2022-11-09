Left Menu

IFCI posts Rs 209 cr profit for Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:57 IST
IFCI posts Rs 209 cr profit for Q2
  • Country:
  • India

Term lender IFCI on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 209 crore for September quarter 2022-23.

The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 445 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 425 crore in July-September 2022-23 from Rs 373 crore in the same quarter of previous financial year, IFCI said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income decline to Rs 110 crore during the quarter from Rs 142 crore a year ago.

On standalone basis, IFCI earned a profit of Rs 110 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 526 crore earlier.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 126 crore from Rs 106 crore.

The company received Rs 100 crore on September 17, 2022 from the Centre towards subscription to the share capital as share application money, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • IFCI

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022