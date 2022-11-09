Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor forays into CNG segment; introduces Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder trims

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:41 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor forays into CNG segment; introduces Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder trims
  • Country:
  • India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday announced its foray into the CNG segment with the launch of Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder trims with the environment-friendly powertrain.

The two CNG trims of Glanza are priced at Rs 8.43 lakh and Rs 9.46 lakh respectively.

The company, however, did not disclose the price of Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variants.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Atul Sood said that being a customer centric company, the automaker believes in placing customers' interest at the forefront.

''Our goal at Toyota has always been to serve the market needs with a clear focus on customers' aspirations, and by providing the most viable products and services to our customers. ''With the same vision in mind, we are delighted to announce our foray in the CNG segment, driving in CNG variants for two of our much sought-after offerings, the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder,'' he noted.

With the latest addition, the company believes its customers will get more options in the market to choose from, Sood said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022