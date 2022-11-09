Left Menu

Lupin posts net profit of Rs 130 cr in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:15 IST
Lupin posts net profit of Rs 130 cr in Q2
  • Country:
  • India

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The Mumbai-based company had reported a net loss of Rs 2,098 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,145 crore for the period under review as compared to Rs 4,091 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it paid Rs 1,878 crore towards litigation and settlement related expenses last year with respect to antitrust class action filed in the US in connection with the drug Glumetza.

''We have performed in line with our expectations during the quarter, and are on the path of steady growth in sales and profitability. Our sales growth sequentially was robust as our US business bounced back.

''Our India business delivered continued growth in line with the market, excluding the impact of loss of exclusivity and certain sales in the diabetes and cardiovascular therapy area,'' Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

All other geographies performed well, and the company continues to see the benefit of optimisation measures implemented, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022