AAI eases licensing norms for setting up commercial facilities at its airports

State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) has liberalised norms for granting licences to entities for operating duty free shops and other commercial facilities at its airports.

The decision, which is part of efforts to increase non-aeronautical revenues, also comes against the backdrop of air passenger traffic nearing pre-pandemic levels.

In a release on Wednesday, AAI said it has re-oriented the policy for granting licence to operate commercial facilities like Food & Beverage (F&B) outlets, retail and duty free shops at the airports.

''Aiming for enhanced ease of doing business, the AAI policy has been liberalised and made open to attract more and more entrepreneurs to operate such facilities at AAI-operated airports,'' the release said.

AAI, which is the country's largest airport operator, is focusing on tapping the commercial opportunities at its airports to enhance non-aeronautical revenue as well as passenger experience.

''The new airports operationalised by AAI in recent years have encouraging passenger traction. The exploitation of non-aeronautical revenue is vital to accomplish its aim to make airports viable ab initio.

''The process to grant licences to operate commercial facilities at AAI airports has already started and likely to gain momentum in coming months,'' the release said.

Specific details about the liberalised policy could not be immediately ascertained.

