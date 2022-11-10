Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM embarks on Mumbai tour to meet investors for upcoming summit

Madhya Pradesh is set to hold the global investors' summit in January 2023, after a gap of three years.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 09:25 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM embarks on Mumbai tour to meet investors for upcoming summit
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the investors' summit in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Mumbai today to hold a series of meetings with various investors regarding investment prospects in his state. He will also invite investors to the summit. He is paying special emphasis on sectors such as pharma and medical equipment manufacturing.

He is expected to meet top officials of Mahindra and Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, CEAT, US Pharma, Chemerics Life Sciences, Incube Ethical Pharma, Gufik Biosciences, and Piramal Group among others. Madhya Pradesh is set to hold the global investors' summit in January 2023, after a gap of three years. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022