Left Menu

Faulty automatic engine throttle system, poor pilot monitoring contributed to 2021 Sriwijaya air crash - investigators

A faulty automatic engine throttle system that was not properly monitored by pilots led to the deadly January 2021 crash of a Sriwijaya Co 737-500 jet, a final report by Indonesia's air accident investigator said on Thursday. The crash into the Java Sea, which killed all 62 people on board, was Indonesia's third major commercial plane crash in just over six years and shone a spotlight on the country's poor air safety record.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 12:36 IST
Faulty automatic engine throttle system, poor pilot monitoring contributed to 2021 Sriwijaya air crash - investigators
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A faulty automatic engine throttle system that was not properly monitored by pilots led to the deadly January 2021 crash of a Sriwijaya Co 737-500 jet, a final report by Indonesia's air accident investigator said on Thursday.

The crash into the Java Sea, which killed all 62 people on board, was Indonesia's third major commercial plane crash in just over six years and shone a spotlight on the country's poor air safety record. Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) said investigators had found it difficult to analyse the situation in the cockpit of the 26-year-old jet because the captain's voice was not recorded.

KNKT said there had been no regulations and guidelines on upset prevention and recovery training by airlines that ensured a pilot's ability to help prevent unusual situations from occurring and recover from them in a timely manner if they did occur. Sriwijaya has since carried out such training for its pilots, KNKT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022