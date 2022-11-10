PGINVIT Q2 loss widens to Rs 920 cr

POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGINVIT) on Thursday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 920.16 crore for September quarter 2022-23 due to higher expenses.

In the year-ago period, the loss was Rs 120.14 crore, a BSE filing said.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,417.77 crore in the quarter from Rs 447.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income dipped to Rs 329.97 crore from Rs 342.83 crore.

Board of Directors of POWERGRID Unchahar Transmission Ltd - the investment manager to PGINVIT - in a meeting held on Wednesday approved distribution of Rs 3 per unit for September quarter 2022-23, it said.

