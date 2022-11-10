DressCode Wardrobe Organizer System by Hafele

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Having a perfect solution for storing your wardrobe essentials has become the need of the hour. DressCode by Hafele is a cabinet organizer system, a combination of design and function, that offers maximum versatility and convenience, consistently clear design language and functional ideas that make life easier.

It is a uniform modular system that perfectly equips your wardrobe with easy-to-combine elements that can be adapted to the individual needs of the users making the construction and assembly fast, intuitive, and tool-free. Intelligently designed, the newly developed connector system provides a solid wardrobe interior with just a few quick steps.

DressCode can be installed within a built-in wardrobe and is also available with freestanding aluminium frames to be installed as a stand-alone system. With various customisation options available along with numerous accessories to select from, like a wardrobe rail, pull-out trouser rack, multifunctional pull-out, textile storage, felt inserts, wardrobe lift, shelves, and pull-out frames, you can organize your wardrobe simply and effortlessly. Explore this elegant, plug-and-play cabinet organizer system at the Hafele Booth this ACETECH. Come Reimagine easiness, convenience, flexibility and innovation while you draw many ideas and inspirations from our real-life product displays.

Visit us: On: 10th to 13th November 2022

At: The Hafele Booth, ACETECH Exhibition, Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC), Mumbai. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

