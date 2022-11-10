Cochin Shipyard Q2 profit declines to Rs 113 crore
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Cochin Shipyard Ltd on Thursday reported a 14 per cent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 112.79 crore in the quarter ended September.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 131.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to BSE.
The consolidated income of the company in the second quarter of the current fiscal increased to Rs 744.88 crore from Rs 738.01 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for 2022-23.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cochin Shipyard Ltd
Advertisement