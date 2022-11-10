Left Menu

Bank of Ireland increases fixed mortgage rates by 0.25%

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 10-11-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:59 IST
Bank of Ireland increases fixed mortgage rates by 0.25%
Bank of Ireland Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Bank of Ireland followed main rival AIB in increasing mortgage interest rates after the European Central Bank began to hike its rates, adding a smaller 0.25% to the cost of a new fixed-rate mortgage on Thursday.

AIB, the country's largest mortgage lender, last month became the first Irish bank to increase its fixed rates since the ECB began to push rates up at its fastest pace on record. It increased new fixed rates by half a percentage point.

While Ireland's third high street lender Permanent TSB has yet to move, non-bank mortgage lenders in the market - ICS Mortgages, Avant Money and Finance Ireland - have increased the cost of mortgage products in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022