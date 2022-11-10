Left Menu

Tata Motors shares fall over 4 pc post Q2 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 17:12 IST
Shares of Tata Motors on Thursday closed over 4 per cent lower after the company reported a net loss of Rs 898 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The stock declined 4.80 per cent to settle at Rs 412.20 apiece on the BSE.

At the NSE, it fell 4.61 per cent to finish at Rs 413.20 apiece.

In volume terms, 11.83 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 2.62 crore units on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark closed 419.85 points lower at 60,613.70 points.

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 898 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 4,416 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Total income, however, increased to Rs 80,650 crore in the period under review, as compared to Rs 62,246 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 293 crore. It had posted a net loss of Rs 659 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

