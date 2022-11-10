Left Menu

Adani Power inks pact to sell 100 pc stake in Support Properties to AdaniConnex for Rs 1,556 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:22 IST
Adani Power inks pact to sell 100 pc stake in Support Properties to AdaniConnex for Rs 1,556 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Power on Thursday said that it has inked a pact to sell 100 per cent stake in Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX) at an enterprise value of Rs 1,556.5 crore.

''Adani Power Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to sell its 100 per cent equity stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX),'' a BSE filing stated.

It stated that the enterprise valuation is Rs 1,556.5 crore subject to adjustments on closing date.

ACX is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Limited, which is a promoter group company, and EdgeConneX.

It is engaged in the business of developing world-class data centres and providing co-location hosting and ancillary services. The proposed transaction falls within the ambit of related party transactions. The proposed transaction is done on an arm's length basis, it stated.

The expected timeline for completion of sale/disposal is end of January, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022