Left Menu

Muthoot Finance net profit falls 10 pc to Rs 902 crore in July-September

It was flat as compared to 178 tonnes each, by year ago period September 2021 and preceding quarter ended June 2022.However, it fell from 187 tonnes at end of March 2022.The gold loan assets were worth Rs 56,500 crore as of September 30, 2022, up from Rs 54,700 crore in the year-ago period.Companys loans assets under management in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 57,230.30 crore.Stock of Muthoot Finance closed at Rs 1,105.35 apiece on the BSE, down 1.18 per cent from previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:42 IST
Muthoot Finance net profit falls 10 pc to Rs 902 crore in July-September
  • Country:
  • India

Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported a decline of 10 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 901.6 crore in the July-September quarter of FY23 as income fell.

The country's largest gold financier in terms of loan portfolio had posted a net profit of Rs 1,002.90 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared sequentially, however, the net profit rose by 9 per cent from Rs 825 crore in June 2022 quarter.

Company's total income during July-September period of 2022-23 fell to Rs 2,841.9 crore as against Rs 3,064.8 crore in the same period of 2021-22, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income was down by 8.2 per cent at Rs 2,757.9 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 3,003.3 crore in the year-ago period.

With 4,641 branches across India, Muthoot Finance said that rural India accounts for about 65 per cent of total gold stock in the country.

Muthoot Finance also offers services such as money transfer, collection services, business and personal loans.

As of September 30, 2022, Muthoot Finnace had 177 tonnes gold jewellery kept as security. It was flat as compared to 178 tonnes each, by year ago period September 2021 and preceding quarter ended June 2022.

However, it fell from 187 tonnes at end of March 2022.

The gold loan assets were worth Rs 56,500 crore as of September 30, 2022, up from Rs 54,700 crore in the year-ago period.

Company's loans assets under management in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 57,230.30 crore.

Stock of Muthoot Finance closed at Rs 1,105.35 apiece on the BSE, down 1.18 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022