Mumbai: 27-hour block on suburban railway route for dismantling Carnac Bridge on Nov 19

The Central Railway on Thursday announced a 27-hour `block' from the night of November 19 for dismantling the British-era Carnac Bridge between CSMT and Masjid Bunder on its suburban line in Mumbai.

No local trains will ply between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Wadala station on the Harbour line, and no local as well as long-distance trains will run between CSMT and Byculla on its main line during the special block, Central Railway's chief PRO Shivaji Sutar told PTI.

All six railway lines between CSMT-Masjid Bunder will remain closed for train traffic during the block which will start at 11 pm on November 19 and end at 2 am on November 21.

The special block is likely to affect more than 37 lakh commuters who travel daily by the Central Railway's suburban trains as well as those traveling by outstation trains.

More than 1,800 local train services operate on the Central Railway's Mumbai suburban network comprising `Harbour' and `Main' lines that originate from CSMT in south Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)