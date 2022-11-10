Left Menu

Train drivers at 12 UK operators to strike on Nov. 26

(Adds ASLEF statement, context) LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Drivers working for 12 British train operators will go on strike on Nov. 26 in an ongoing dispute over pay, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union said on Thursday. We don't want to be taking this action," ASLEF general secretary Mick Whelan said in a statement.

Drivers working for 12 British train operators will go on strike on Nov. 26 in an ongoing dispute over pay, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union said on Thursday. The long-running dispute has already seen rail union members take industrial action on several days over the last few months, with workers seeking a better pay deal as inflation soars.

"We regret that passengers will be inconvenienced for another day. We don’t want to be taking this action," ASLEF general secretary Mick Whelan said in a statement. "Withdrawing our labour is always a last resort for a trade union."

The union said members at Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, London North Eastern Railway, London Overground, Northern Trains, Southeastern, Transpennine Express and West Midlands Trains would walk out.

