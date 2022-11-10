Left Menu

Reliance Power Q2 loss widens to Rs 340 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:35 IST
Reliance Power Q2 loss widens to Rs 340 cr
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Reliance Power on Thursday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 340.26 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 133.10 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 2,216.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,979.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its total income increased to Rs 1,945.14 crore from Rs 1,886.82 crore earlier.

Reliance Power made a debt repayment of Rs 390 crore in the quarter. The company added that it is on track to repay Rs 1,500 crore debt in FY'23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022