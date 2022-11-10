Apollo Hospitals Q2 net falls 20 pc to Rs 213 crore

Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 20 per cent to Rs 213 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The healthcare major had reported a net profit of Rs 267 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 4,274 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 3,723 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company ended 1.8 per cent down at Rs 4,282.25 apiece on the BSE.

