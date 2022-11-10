Left Menu

IRFC Q2 profit rises 14 pc to Rs 1,714 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 20:59 IST
IRFC Q2 profit rises 14 pc to Rs 1,714 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Thursday reported a 14 per cent increase in its profit at Rs 1,714 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company, which is the dedicated market borrowing arm of the Indian Railways, had earned a profit of Rs 1,501 crore in the same quarter of previous year.

The revenue from operations for Q2 FY23 also grew by 23.88 per cent to Rs 5,810 crore as against Rs 4,690 crore reported in the same period of last year, IRFC said in a statement.

Net worth stood at Rs 43,549 crore and Assets Under Management (AUM) at Rs 4,39,070 crore as on September 30, 2022, it said.

The board of the company also approved an interim dividend of 8 per cent of face value of Rs 10 each, that is Rs 0.80 per share for 2022-23, it said.

The cumulative funding to the Indian railway sector by IRFC has crossed Rs 5.05 lakh crore mark by the end of the Q2 FY23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022