Galaxy Surfactants quarterly profit jumps to Rs 83.9 crore

Galaxy Surfactants on Thursday reported more than doubling of its profit after tax to Rs 83.9 crore in the September quarter.

The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 41.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said in a statement.

Total revenue of the company grew 39.7 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 1,232.7 crore compared to Rs 882.3 crore in the same period last year.

Galaxy Surfactants Managing Director U Shekhar said the first half this year has truly tested its defence.

While the underlying pressure on volumes continues, demand continues to remain resilient in India, he added.

''Though supply led volatility has reduced in the first half, it still remains at elevated levels. To conclude, while the first half has been good for us, pickup in volumes remains the key going ahead,” he said.

The company is into surfactants and specialty care ingredients exclusively focused on catering to the home and personal care industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)