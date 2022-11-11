U.S. extends protected status to mid-2024 for six nationalities-El Salvador
Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 11-11-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 04:33 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
The United States has notified El Salvador that temporary protected status of its citizens and those of five other countries will be extended through June 30, 2024, the Salvadoran ambassador to the United States said on Thursday.
The other countries are Haiti, Nicaragua, Sudan, Honduras, and Nepal, according to a document tweeted by Salvadoran Ambassador Milena Mayorga.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Haiti
- Nicaragua
- Sudan
- Nepal
- Honduras
- Salvadoran
- The United States
- El Salvador
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iraqi parliament approves new government headed by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani
Iraq lawmakers approve government of Prime Minister-designate Sudani
Iraqi parliament approves new government headed by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani
Nepal EC warns people against negative campaign targeting top politicians ahead of polls
Indian company compensates family of deceased Nepalese boy: Officials