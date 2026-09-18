Haiti’s Children Face Deepening Malnutrition Crisis as Violence Cuts Off Vital Care

An estimated 253,725 children aged six months to under five years in Haiti are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition between June 2026 and May 2027, as armed group violence forces families from their homes and disrupts access to food and healthcare. Nearly 94,000 of these children are projected to develop severe acute malnutrition, a condition that can become life-threatening without timely treatment, making early detection and reliable access to care essential.

The projections come from an analysis led by Haiti's Ministry of Public Health and Population, with support from UNICEF, FAO, WFP, WHO and nutrition partners. Another 159,852 children are expected to experience moderate acute malnutrition, and 25,750 pregnant and breastfeeding women will need nutritional support, adding to the demands on services that many families already struggle to reach.

Violence Pushes Families Further From Help

For families forced to leave their homes, finding safety does not guarantee access to the food, treatment and essential services their children need. Approximately 1.47 million people were internally displaced in Haiti as of mid-May 2026, with continuing violence uprooting more households and making efforts to prevent and treat malnutrition increasingly difficult.

Conditions are projected to deteriorate between December 2026 and May 2027, when 29 of Haiti's 140 municipalities are expected to reach Phase 3, or serious levels, on the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification acute malnutrition scale. Cité Soleil and Cabaret are projected to reach Phase 4, classified as critical, the scale's second-highest level and a warning of very high acute malnutrition levels and increased risks of illness and death among affected children.

UNICEF Representative to Haiti Geeta Narayan stressed that the figures represent children whose lives can change through timely care, calling for the analysis to guide support towards communities with the greatest needs. Reaching children earlier, preventing their condition from worsening and ensuring access to treatment will require services that families can safely use, including in areas facing growing insecurity.

Nutritious Food Starts With Stronger Livelihoods

Protecting children's nutrition also means addressing the pressures that leave households unable to obtain a varied, nutritious diet, including disruptions to farming and family livelihoods. FAO Representative in Haiti Pierre Vauthier called for stronger support for local food production and agricultural livelihoods, explaining that families need opportunities to access and produce nutritious food so they can meet their needs and cope with future shocks.

The agencies are calling for maternal and child nutrition support to be connected with safe water, sanitation and healthcare, alongside measures that protect household food production. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are part of this response, with their nutritional needs requiring attention as services prepare for rising demand across affected communities.

WFP Representative and Country Director Lauren Landis described spending on nutrition, health, school meals and vulnerable families as an investment in Haiti's future. She emphasised that preventing malnutrition can avert much larger human, social and economic costs, giving children a better chance to remain healthy, succeed at school and contribute to their country as adults.

Early Treatment and Safe Access Cannot Wait

UNICEF, FAO and WFP are urging Haiti's government, donors, civil society and international partners to expand prevention and treatment immediately, prioritising municipalities where conditions are expected to worsen. Their recommendations include community screening to identify children who need help, timely treatment, dependable supplies of therapeutic food and nutritional support for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Safe access and immediate, flexible funding are central to the response, allowing families to reach care and enabling government services and humanitarian partners to deliver supplies, prepare for growing needs and maintain treatment. The projected deterioration from December 2026 makes action before that period especially urgent, with stronger prevention and accessible care offering a chance to stop more children from becoming severely malnourished and save lives.