Japan's Seven & i Holdings to sell Sogo & Seibu unit to Fortress -sources

Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd has decided to sell its Sogo & Seibu department store unit to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Seven & i held an extraordinary board meeting on Friday to decide on the sale to the SoftBank Group Corp controlled fund, the people said.

