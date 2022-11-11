Left Menu

Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corp announces dividend of Rs 10 crore for stakeholders

The dividend cheque of Rs 9.93 crore for Ministry of Ayush was handed over to Union minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal in a ceremony held at Transport Bhawan, on Thursday.

Image Credit: ANI
Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation (IMPCL), a central public sector enterprise (CPSE), has announced to pay a dividend of Rs 10.13 crore to its stakeholders. The dividend cheque of Rs 9.93 crore for the Ministry of Ayush was handed over to Union minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal in a ceremony held at Transport Bhawan, on Thursday.

On this occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "IMPCL has registered an impressive increase in its profits in comparison to the last Financial Year 2020-21, which is a commendable achievement. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayush sector is witnessing all round growth not only in India but globally." Mukesh Kumar, MD, IMPCL, said, "In the operational front the company has achieved an enhancement of 47% in capacity utilisation over its previous year. An all-around enhancement in performance in terms of turnover, profit and capacity utilisation over previous years has brought focus on the future prospects of the company."

IMPCL has been conferred mini ratna Category II status by the government of India and also got ISO 9001:2015 Certification. The company is presently manufacturing 656 classical avurvedic, 332 unani and 71 proprietary ayurvedic medicines for the various diseases spectrum. It supplies ayurveda and unani medicines to all the states under National Ayush Mission (NAM) and 6,000 centres of Jan Aushadhi Kendras. (ANI)

