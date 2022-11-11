Left Menu

Kennametal India Sept qtr profit at Rs 32 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 12:56 IST
Kennametal India Sept qtr profit at Rs 32 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Kennametal India Ltd (KIL) has posted 11 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 31.5 crore for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022 mainly on account of higher income.

Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 28.3 crore, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement on Friday.

The company, which is a subsidiary of the US-based Kennametal Inc, follows July-June as its financial year.

Total income of the company during July-September 2022 rose to Rs 268.5 crore from Rs 239.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 229.4 crore as against Rs 201.5 crore in July-September 2021.

''Despite various headwinds in the quarter, our focus remains on the execution of commercial and operational excellence initiatives, as well as delivering on customer commitments, while managing costs and improving efficiency.

''We continue to innovate, introduce new products, solutions and applications for our customers to improve their productivity,'' KIL Managing Director Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan said.

Kennametal India manufactures hard metal products and machine tools for use in the manufacturing, auto, and general engineering industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022