Ananya Birla's Song 'Kya Karein' hits the #1 Spot In India

Multi-platinum artiste and businesswoman Ananya Birla's collaboration with one of the finest singer-songwriters from Bollywood, Ankur Tewari, is dominating the airwaves and charts in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:30 IST
Ananya Birla's Song 'Kya Karein' hits the #1 Spot In India. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/PNN): Multi-platinum artiste and businesswoman Ananya Birla's collaboration with one of the finest singer-songwriters from Bollywood, Ankur Tewari, is dominating the airwaves and charts in India. Titled 'Kya Karein', it has superseded popular Bollywood tracks such as Kesariya, Manike, Thumkeshwari, Kinna Sona, Deva Deva and Saath Hum Rahein to arrive at the number one spot in India.

The upbeat Hindi track sees the maiden pairing of Ananya and Ankur against a pop-rock milieu. The lyrics are simple and authentic and the duo deliver them with a certain vulnerability and rawness in their signature styles. Performed by Ananya and Ankur, the track is produced by Jehangir Jehangir and Stuart D'Costa.

Speaking about how the track came together Ananya & Ankur share, "A simple conversation over a cup of coffee and a discussion on what we felt about love, led us to Kya Karein. Thank you so much for the love, we are super grateful for the appreciation and this milestone." The track was released on Ananya Birla's YouTube channel on 27th October 2022.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

