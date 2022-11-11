Policy Makers and Industry Stakeholders outline roadmap towards adopting Clean Energy Solutions

Chandigarh [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Punjab witnessed its first "Green Summit" which saw both public policy makers and industry leaders come together on the same platform to discuss, share ideas, and focus on innovation for a better tomorrow by ensuring clean air. The initiative called "Green Summit - Punjab Edition", was organized by APAC News Network, a community building, knowledge consulting, media organization focused on creating awareness on the importance of sustainable technology & innovation for governance, energy, healthcare, education, and other start-up sectors. With its core belief in making a clean, green and a pollution free environment for all, the Green Summit initiative is supported by THINK Gas.

The Chief Guest of the event was A Venu Prasad, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the hon'ble Chief Minister & Additional Chief Secretary New & Renewable Energy Sources Department, Government of Punjab, along with Guest of Honour Tejveer Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Power Department, Government of Punjab and Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh. Other notable dignitaries who participated and spoke were Prof. (Dr.) Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board; Basanta Raj Kumar, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forest, Forest Department, Government of Punjab; M P Singh, Director, Punjab Energy Development Agency, Gurharminder Singh, Joint Director, Environment & Climate Change, Government of Punjab, Hardip Singh Rai, CEO, THINK Gas and Sandeep Trehan, President - Marketing and Business Development, THINK Gas.

Inaugurating the session, Tejveer Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Power Department, Govt. of Punjab highlighted, "We need to move away from fossil fuels to green energy which can be cheaper. Sustainability lies at the crux of what we are trying to achieve." Prof. (Dr.) Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board, emphasised, "Environment is beyond need for discussion now, and the time for implementation of solutions has come."

Basanta Raj Kumar, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forest, Forest Department, Government of Punjab, mentioned, "Our Coastal cities are in danger, but no action has been taken. The pace is so slow that we are moving towards fossil fuels." A Venu Prasad, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the hon'ble Chief Minister & Additional Chief Secretary New & Renewable Energy Sources Department, Government of Punjab addressed, "A multidisciplinary approach is needed for E-vehicles, replacement of coal-based fuels with green fuels and also increasing forest cover at the same time. Water harvesting needs to be kept in mind when constructing houses."

Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, said, "We are in the middle of the stubble burning season with deterioration of air quality in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. There has been though some progress in the commitments made in COP27 towards green trade and move towards net zero. Green trade and investments create jobs of tomorrow which make economy more sustainable." Speaking on the 'Challenges for Energy Transition in Punjab', Hardip Singh Rai, CEO, THINK Gas spoke on the collaborative approach to ensure a greener, sustainable planet. He said, "We must make sure to focus on outcomes & not on processes. Policymakers & industry need to align and not get into conflict to achieve the common goal towards a sustainable future." Addressing the impact of energy transition in Punjab, Hardip mentioned, "If Punjab wants to see global companies set up operations in the state, they should enable availability of clean, natural gas to help these companies meet their global ESG goals."

Sandeep Trehan, President - Marketing and Business Development, said, "THINK Gas brings a unique proposition to the market of driving change in customers in a specific geography to switch from high polluting vehicles and adopt clean fuels by converting their vehicles, households, commercial establishments and contribute towards a cleaner and greener future." Reiterating its focus on providing clean fuel to customers by promoting its Natural Gas Ecosystem through Sustainable Innovation in Punjab, THINK Gas has invested around INR 1000 crores in building an ecosystem, laying over 1200 kms of pipelines and setting up a strong network of 36 CNG stations in its markets, reaching households and connecting industrial and commercial customers in the region.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)