Left Menu

India indispensable partner to United States, says Janet Yellen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:43 IST
India indispensable partner to United States, says Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Image Credit: Twitter/@SecYellen) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said India is an indispensable partner to the United States, and Washington is looking forward to support New Delhi's presidency in G20 to achieve shared global priorities.

She was speaking at the US-India Businesses and Investment Opportunities event here.

Addressing the event, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

India has recently surpassed the UK to become the fifth-largest economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers globally over the next 10-15 years, she said.

The economic ties between the two countries are touching new heights. The US is India's biggest trading partner and the bilateral trade has reached an all-time high of over USD 150 billion in 2021.

Yellen, who is on an official visit to India, said as US President Biden said earlier this year, India is an indispensable partner to the United States.

''That's particularly true today. I believe that these urgent challenges are bringing India and the United States closer together than ever before,'' she said.

The bilateral partnership is especially crucial as India prepares to assume the G20 presidency.

Over the next year, ''we look forward to supporting India's presidency and making progress on our shared global priorities,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022