Left Menu

China yuan's long-term strengthening trend will not change - state media

China's yuan exchange rate is decided by market supply and demand, while its long-term strengthening trend will not change, a state-run media outlet said on late on Friday following a sharp jump in the local currency during the day.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-11-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:59 IST
China yuan's long-term strengthening trend will not change - state media
  • Country:
  • China

China's yuan exchange rate is decided by market supply and demand, while its long-term strengthening trend will not change, a state-run media outlet said on late on Friday following a sharp jump in the local currency during the day. The Chinese yuan finished the domestic trading session at its strongest level since late-September, as investors cheered the government's decision to ease some of the country's strict COVID-19 prevention controls.

China's sound economic fundamentals over the mid- to long-term should support a firm currency, while continued trade surplus also allows capital inflows, the Economic Daily, which is run by China's State Council, said. "Unlike the United States and the European Union, which had previously implemented long-term quantitative easing policies, China's inflation is relatively low and the yuan has room for appreciation," the newspaper said.

The currency is unpredictable as "two-way volatilities are normal and there won't be one-sided market," it added. The local currency has had sharp swings in recent months. It fell to the weakest levels since global financial crisis of 2008 in light of Federal Reserve policy tightening and a slowing domestic economy, before rebounding on hopes for the relaxation of Chinese pandemic restrictions.

Despite Friday's bounce, the yuan has still lost about 10.7% against the dollar so far this year and looks set for its biggest annual decline since 1994, when China unified market and official rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022