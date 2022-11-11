Left Menu

Mumbai: WR, BMC formalise plans to demolish, rebuild shut Gokhale bridge

Western Railway will demolish the north-end carriageway of the Gokhale bridge over its tracks in Andheri before March 15 next year, while Mumbai's civic body will float tenders for reconstruction of the east-west connector on Saturday, officials said.

WR officials said the north-end carriageway will be demolished first and the south-end carriageway will be dismantled after the former is rebuilt.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said the tender for reconstruction will be for the entire structure, including the segment over WR's railway tracks, and the approach portions.

''Expert opinion will be sought on the stability of the bridge structure in the next eight days, and evaluation will be done to check if the south-end carriageway can be used for pedestrian movement and light vehicle traffic, including two and three-wheelers,'' the civic official said.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the BMC, WR and the metropolis' traffic police in the presence of Mumbai guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. he said.

Gokhale bridge has been shut for vehicular traffic from November 7 due to its dilapidated condition. The move has seen traffic bottlenecks in the area, officials admitted.

The reconstruction of the bridge will be done using precast material and the plan was to open at least one lane by June next year, they said.

''The plan is to demolish the bridge and keep precast material ready simultaneously for quick reconstruction. From March, the assembly of precast material will start. The road resurfacing of alternate roads, to be used during the closure of the structure, has been completed to give relief to motorists,'' the official informed.

