Left Menu

UAE sovereign wealth fund invested over USD 10 billion in last 5 years in India: Ambassador of India to UAE

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:10 IST
UAE sovereign wealth fund invested over USD 10 billion in last 5 years in India: Ambassador of India to UAE

UAE believes in India's growth story and its sovereign wealth funds have invested more than USD 10 billion in India, said Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE.

Addressing realtors' apex body CREDAI's annual conference 'NATCON 2022' here, Sudhir asked builders to learn from the experience of UAE real estate companies and also explore forming partnership with them.

He emphasised that Indian companies are also investing in UAE in a big way across many sectors including energy.

''Our bilateral relations offer you the opportunity to partner with UAE companies in a big way and also to learn from their experiences,'' said Sudhir, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993.

India-UAE partnership is accelerating fast, he added.

''We see this reflected in investments made in India by leading UAE companies in last several years.

''In last five years alone, more than 10 billion dollar have been invested by UAE sovereign wealth fund across renewable energy, telecom, road infrastructure, affordable housing and startups,'' Sudhir said.

Stating that this is a two-way investment, the ambassador said that Indian companies are also investing in UAE.

Sudhir said there is a very special interest in affordable housing as partnership with HDFC and Kotak group are being strengthened.

The UAE trusts India's growth story, he said, and this provides a lot of opportunities for growth for Indian businesses.

Sudhir said the bilateral relations between India and UAE have made a rapid stride in the last eight years.

CREDAI has over 13,000 developers as its members.

The three-day conference is being attended by over 1,300 developers from India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022