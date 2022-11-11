Pune: 8, including students, injured as bus overturns

Eight persons, including some students of a school in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, suffered injuries after their school bus overturned at 9pm on Friday, a police official said.

The bus had 32 occupants, most of them students of Jnana Prabhodini Navanagar Vidyalaya, and was returning from Raigad Fort when the incident took place near Gharoshiwadi off Raigad-Mangaon road, he said.

''Eight passengers, including students, suffered injuries and have been hospitalised. The cause of the accident is not known,'' he said.

