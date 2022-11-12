Book explaining benefits of zinc presented to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

A new book, 'We All Have Zinc in Our Lives - Galvanising India's Economy & Health', written on the benefits of the metal was recently presented to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra here.

A comprehensive work on the benefits of zinc, the book has been written by Pavan Kaushik, former vice president and head of corporate communication at Hindustan Zinc - the only integrated zinc producer in India with mines and smelters located in Rajasthan.

''We need zinc for good health and also for a healthy and sustainable economy. It is a research-based book which would give readers an insight about zinc...,'' the author said.

According to the book, an adult human body contains about 2-3 grams of zinc, much needed for the body's enzymes and immune system to function properly.

Kaushik said that people in general are not aware that zinc helps in preventing diarrhoea, vision problems, hair fall, memory loss, tooth decay, heart diseases, ulcers, etc.

''It is widely used in cosmetics and multivitamins. Zinc has proved to be effective in preventing osteoporosis and DNA damages as well,” he said.

