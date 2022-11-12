Left Menu

Book explaining benefits of zinc presented to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

It is a research-based book which would give readers an insight about zinc..., the author said.According to the book, an adult human body contains about 2-3 grams of zinc, much needed for the bodys enzymes and immune system to function properly.Kaushik said that people in general are not aware that zinc helps in preventing diarrhoea, vision problems, hair fall, memory loss, tooth decay, heart diseases, ulcers, etc.It is widely used in cosmetics and multivitamins.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 15:03 IST
Book explaining benefits of zinc presented to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

A new book, 'We All Have Zinc in Our Lives - Galvanising India's Economy & Health', written on the benefits of the metal was recently presented to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra here.

A comprehensive work on the benefits of zinc, the book has been written by Pavan Kaushik, former vice president and head of corporate communication at Hindustan Zinc - the only integrated zinc producer in India with mines and smelters located in Rajasthan.

''We need zinc for good health and also for a healthy and sustainable economy. It is a research-based book which would give readers an insight about zinc...,'' the author said.

According to the book, an adult human body contains about 2-3 grams of zinc, much needed for the body's enzymes and immune system to function properly.

Kaushik said that people in general are not aware that zinc helps in preventing diarrhoea, vision problems, hair fall, memory loss, tooth decay, heart diseases, ulcers, etc.

''It is widely used in cosmetics and multivitamins. Zinc has proved to be effective in preventing osteoporosis and DNA damages as well,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022