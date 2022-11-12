Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry

Nineteen people were killed and six others were injured when a bus fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Daqahlia, according to security sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)