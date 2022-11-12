Left Menu

Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nineteen people were killed and six others were injured when a bus fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Daqahlia, according to security sources.

