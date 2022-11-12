Left Menu

Tempo traveller driver, vehicle washed away in landslide in Kerala

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 12-11-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 19:41 IST
Tempo traveller driver, vehicle washed away in landslide in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains continued to lash Idukki district in Kerala on Saturday with minor landslides being reported from Munnar-Vattavada road in the hilly region where a tempo traveller and its driver were washed away, police said.

Vadakara resident Roopesh (45) was unable to escape from his vehicle when the landslide hit the Munnar-Vattavada road, police said.

''The tempo traveller was part of a three-vehicle tour group from Vadakara. All other vehicles and passengers managed to escape but he is suspected to have been trapped inside the vehicle,'' Munnar police told PTI.

Police said they have located the vehicle some 700 metres downhill, a region which is frequented by wild elephants.

Meanwhile, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George said the rescue operation has been halted for the night and will resume at 6 am on Sunday.

The operation was stopped due to lack of light and heavy rains, she added.

The weatherman had issued Orange alert for Idukki today and a Yellow alert for the next two days indicating heavy rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022