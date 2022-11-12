Left Menu

2 killed, 30 injured as bus collides with truck in Ranchi

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-11-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 20:47 IST
Two persons were killed and over 30 people were injured as a bus collided with a truck and overturned on the outskirts of Ranchi on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened on the Ring Road in Tupudana police station area, they said.

The impact of the collision was such that the bus, which was on the way to Khunti from Ranchi, overturned, they added.

''One person died on the spot, while another person died during the treatment,'' Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

The injured persons were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, he said.

The bus driver fled after the accident, while the truck driver was undergoing treatment, said Meera Singh, the officer-in-charge of Tupudana police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

