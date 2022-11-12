Left Menu

BHEL's defence unit in Haridwar gets certificate to manufacture naval guns

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 20:52 IST
BHEL's defence unit in Haridwar gets certificate to manufacture naval guns
The certificate was given to BHEL Managing Director Amit Gupta by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sharma, Additional Director General, Quality Assurance, said Acting Director of BHEL, Haridwar, Praveen Chandra Jha on Saturday. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The defence production unit of BHEL, Haridwar, has been given 'Self Certification Status Certificate' for manufacturing naval guns for the Indian Navy.

The certificate was given to BHEL Managing Director Amit Gupta by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sharma, Additional Director General, Quality Assurance, said Acting Director of BHEL, Haridwar, Praveen Chandra Jha on Saturday.

Jha congratulated officials and employees of the defence production unit for the significant achievement saying it was a result of their collective hard work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022