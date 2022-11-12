Left Menu

Manappuram Finance net up 11 pc to Rs 409 cr in Sept-quarter

The companys consolidated assets under management AUM grew by 7.89 per cent to Rs 30,664.96 crore from Rs 28,421.63 crore a year ago, Manappuram Finance said in a release. Manappurams microfinance business ended the quarter with an AUM of Rs 7,118.10 crore, an increase of 1.25 per cent in comparison to Rs 7,029.90 crore in the year-ago quarter and 8.74 per cent Q-o-Q, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:44 IST
Manappuram Finance net up 11 pc to Rs 409 cr in Sept-quarter
Image Credit: Facebook (@ManappuramFinanceLimitedMAFIL )
  • Country:
  • India

Manappuram Finance on Saturday reported a 10.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 409.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The non-banking finance company, which is mainly into gold loans, had posted a net profit of Rs 369.88 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, profit grew by 45 per cent from the June 2022 quarter. The company's consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew by 7.89 per cent to Rs 30,664.96 crore from Rs 28,421.63 crore a year ago, Manappuram Finance said in a release. The board of directors has approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per share with face value of Rs 2 each, it added. The company's MD and CEO V P Nandakumar said, ''We have posted a sequential increase in profit of 45 per cent. It is in line with our commitment to maintain operational efficiency even as we target growth.'' The gold loan portfolio of the South-based company was at Rs 19,190 crore, while the number of gold loan customers reached 24.1 lakh in this period. Manappuram's microfinance business ended the quarter with an AUM of Rs 7,118.10 crore, an increase of 1.25 per cent in comparison to Rs 7,029.90 crore in the year-ago quarter and 8.74 per cent Q-o-Q, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
3
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022